Enemy is advancing again in Donetsk region, - DeepState

The enemy is advancing in Riznykivka, Holubivka, and near Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.

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"The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Holubivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

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Read more: Defence forces repelled enemy near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove. Enemy advanced near Berestok, - DeepState. MAP