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Enemy is advancing again in Donetsk region, - DeepState
The enemy is advancing in Riznykivka, Holubivka, and near Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.
"The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Holubivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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