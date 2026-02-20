ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11730 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
5 116 8

Enemy is advancing again in Donetsk region, - DeepState

The enemy is advancing in Riznykivka, Holubivka, and near Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced in Riznykivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Holubivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Updated maps

Updated maps DeepState
Updated maps DeepState
Updated maps DeepState

Read more: Defence forces repelled enemy near Vyshneve, Verbove and Ternove. Enemy advanced near Berestok, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5795) Kramatorskyy district (983) Pokrovskyy district (1334) Riznykivka (37) Holubivka (1) Hryshyne (60) DeepState (509)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 