Occupiers advanced on border between Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, - DeepState. MAP

The occupiers advanced near Malynivka and Poltavka in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region and Kalynivske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Malynivka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region), Poltavka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region) and Kalynivske (Synelnykivskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region)," the report says.

Advance of the enemy





