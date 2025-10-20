Enemy expands control in central part of Kupiansk, coming weeks will be decisive – DeepState. MAP

The enemy is currently managing to expand its control in the central part of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from DeepState project analysts.

What is the situation in Kupiansk?

As noted, the situation in the city remains difficult, as the groups that have been infiltrating the city for the past 4 weeks have managed to accumulate a sufficient number of infantry and are trying to move to the southern part of Kupiansk.

"To understand the situation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed the enemy several times in the area of the turn from the R-79 road to Sadky. The ultimate goal of the katsap is to infiltrate the crossing in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," the statement said.

According to analysts, fortunately, a large number of Ukrainian pilots are working over the city, which reduces the enemy's offensive potential. Nevertheless, the number of Katsaps in the city is significant.

Read more: Russians struck Lozova with KAB for first time: bomb flew 130 km. PHOTO

Stabilisation measures

"Stabilisation activities are being carried out in the centre, so perhaps the special forces will publish something, but these actions are of a raid nature - to prevent the accumulation and movement of people," DeepState added.

Read more: AFU have regained control of some villages on border with Dnipropetrovsk region, - Zelenskyy

Decisive time for the fate of Kupiansk

It is also noted that the coming weeks will be decisive for the fate of Kupiansk.

"Either the Ukrainian Defence Forces will find reserves for stabilisation actions, or, unfortunately, the enemy will accumulate a critical mass of its infantry.

"Despite the fighting inside the city, the situation on the eastern bank of the Oskil River remains relatively stable. The enemy is advancing along the railway near Stepova Novosilka but is unlikely to achieve any significant success in the near term — provided that Kupiansk can be held," analysts from the DeepState project concluded.

Background

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced in Kupiansk and Vovchansk. It was also noted that the Russian military ordered the shooting of an unarmed civilian in Kupiansk.