Enemy has advanced in Kupiansk, Vovchansk, Plavni, near Toretsk and Bila Hora, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops are advancing in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Kupiansk, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, Plavni (a village in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region), near Toretsk (a city in Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Bila Hora (a village in Kostiantynivka city community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region). The line of contact in Dachne (Dnipropetrovsk region) has been clarified," the statement said.
Updated maps
What preceded it?
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced near Filiia, Malynivka and in Okhotnyche.
