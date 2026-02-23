Enemy has advanced in Pokrovka, Nykyforivka, Lypivka and near Platonivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

This is according to the DeepState monitoring project, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where have the occupiers advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovka (a village in the Sumy district of the Sumy region), Nykyforivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Lypivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region) and near Platonivka (a village in the Siverska urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Russian drone killed two brothers and married couple in Sumy region

Maps



Pokrovka



Nykyforivka



Lypivka



Platonivka