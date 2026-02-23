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Enemy has advanced in Pokrovka, Nykyforivka, Lypivka and near Platonivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy and Donetsk regions.
This is according to the DeepState monitoring project, as reported by Censor.NET.
Where have the occupiers advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in Pokrovka (a village in the Sumy district of the Sumy region), Nykyforivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Lypivka (a village in the Soledar urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region) and near Platonivka (a village in the Siverska urban community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.
Maps
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