Russian drone killed two brothers and married couple in Sumy region

Today, 21 February, Russian troops attacked the outskirts of the Znob-Novhorod district in the Sumy region with drones, targeting an emergency vehicle, resulting in fatalities.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attack

"A Russian drone killed four civilians. They were two brothers, one 17 years old, and a married couple. The woman was a medic," the report said.

See also: Air strike on Sumy: three wounded, including two children. PHOTO report

Details

It is noted that the enemy dropped ammunition from a drone on the outskirts of the Znob-Novhorod district.

Two brothers were blown up by this explosive device. They were hospitalised with injuries.

On the way to the hospital, the Russians targeted the emergency vehicle with a strike UAV. The car caught fire.

"Only the driver managed to escape. He is in hospital with severe burns. The pain is indescribable. Our condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," Hryhorov added.

See also on Censor.NET: Shelling of Sumy region: one woman killed, 19 people injured, civilian and critical infrastructure hit. PHOTO report

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy hit a civilian car with a drone in the Shostka community. As a result of the attack, a 61-year-old man was killed and his 56-year-old wife was injured. Another passenger also suffered fatal injuries.

In addition, today at noon:

the enemy launched a missile strike on a civilian enterprise in the Trostyanets community in the Sumy region,

in the Boromlia community, a Russian drone hit a civilian vehicle.

On the morning of 21 February, at around 4:00 a.m., Russian troops launched an air strike on one of the private sectors of the city of Sumy.