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Enemy launched missile strike on enterprise in Sumy region
The enemy launched a missile strike on a civilian enterprise in the Trostianets community in the Sumy region.
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
No casualties
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Specialists are examining the area and dealing with the aftermath of the strike.
In addition, it is noted that in the Boromlia community, a Russian drone hit a civilian vehicle.
"The owner of the vehicle was injured. He was hospitalised and is undergoing examination," the report says.
No further information is available at this time.
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