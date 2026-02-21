Russians strike car in Shostka region: two dead and one injured. PHOTO

Today, 21 February, the Shostka community in the Sumy region was under targeted attacks by Russia.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

As noted, the enemy hit a civilian vehicle in the Shostka community with a drone.

A 56-year-old female passenger was wounded in the attack. She was hospitalised, and medics are providing the necessary assistance.

"According to preliminary information, there were two other people in the car. At present, there is reason to believe that they were killed. The details are being clarified. My condolences to the family and friends," Hryhorov said.

See more: 18 shellings in Donetsk region in 24 hours: damage to houses and wounded civilians. PHOTOS

Addendum

According to the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office, on 21 February 2026, at around 1:30 p.m., the occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community.

A 61-year-old man was killed and his 56-year-old wife was injured. Another passenger also suffered fatal injuries.

What preceded this?

Let us recall that today, in the afternoon:

the enemy launched a missile strike on a civilian enterprise in the Trostianets community in the Sumy region,

and in the Boromlia community, a Russian drone hit a civilian vehicle.

On the morning of 21 February, at around 4:00 a.m., Russian troops launched an air strike on one of the private sectors of the city of Sumy.