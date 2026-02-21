Air strike on Sumy: three wounded, including two children. PHOTOS

On the morning of 21 February, at around 4:00 a.m., Russian troops launched an air strike on one of the private sectors of the city of Sumy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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Destruction of housing and infrastructure

Two residential buildings were completely destroyed as a result of the explosion. At least ten neighbouring houses were damaged. A civilian car was also burned, and a gas pipe was damaged. The final extent of the damage is being determined.

Injured children and elderly woman

According to preliminary information, three people were injured: two children aged 5 and 17, and a 70-year-old woman. The victim was hospitalised, and all are receiving the necessary medical care.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another attack on civilian infrastructure.







