Air strike on Sumy: three wounded, including two children. PHOTOS
On the morning of 21 February, at around 4:00 a.m., Russian troops launched an air strike on one of the private sectors of the city of Sumy.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Destruction of housing and infrastructure
Two residential buildings were completely destroyed as a result of the explosion. At least ten neighbouring houses were damaged. A civilian car was also burned, and a gas pipe was damaged. The final extent of the damage is being determined.
Injured children and elderly woman
According to preliminary information, three people were injured: two children aged 5 and 17, and a 70-year-old woman. The victim was hospitalised, and all are receiving the necessary medical care.
Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of yet another attack on civilian infrastructure.
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