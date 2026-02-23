To reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops must overcome one of the most difficult obstacles — the village of Stepnohirsk, which is held by Ukrainian Armed Forces units. About 20,000 Russian troops are concentrated in this area, trying to break through to the north towards the regional centre 22 km away.

This is reported in The Times, according to Censor.NET.

The battles for Stepnohirsk – how will they determine the fate of Zaporizhzhia?

It is emphasised that the village is the last line of defence before the Konka River, and if the enemy crosses this barrier, they will be able to shell Zaporizhzhia around the clock, not only with UAVs, but also with artillery.

"This will cause panic among the civilian population and a humanitarian crisis. It will create conditions for the occupation of Zaporizhzhia and the loss of the regional centre," said the senior officer, commander of the FERRATA "Mongol" unit.

See more: One woman was killed and another injured as result of Russian strike on Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO

The life expectancy of a Russian is 12 minutes.

It is noted that Russia has deployed elite units to Stepnohirsk – two airborne divisions, a motorised rifle division and a special forces brigade. On the Ukrainian side, the defence is being held by fighters from the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, infantrymen, UAV operators and territorial defence units. According to military estimates, the ratio of forces is approximately 1 to 7, not in Ukraine's favour.

"I think the average life expectancy of a mobilised Russian soldier here is about 12 minutes, no more," comments a FERRATA officer. "And the price of his life, in terms of the shells and weapons used to kill him, is about $5,000-6,000."

FERRATA, which cooperates with a Ukrainian military-technical company and uses artificial intelligence to support its operations, has the task of conducting reconnaissance, counterattacks and raids on Russian positions, forcing them to retreat when they try to gain a foothold in advantageous positions. When a group of Russians manages to penetrate Ukrainian positions, they are destroyed by the Mongol assault groups.

Dangerous operations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Times reported that not all operations in this sector are going well for Ukrainian troops.

A sergeant with the call sign "Ice" recounted an incident in December when a group of 15 fighters set out to establish observation and ambush positions near an occupied farm. The soldiers covered part of the route on foot in full gear, dividing into four groups.

Сержант із позивним "Айс"

"One of my groups was leading our neighbours to their target, with 300 metres to go, when they were spotted by a drone. Then the shelling began," recalls "Ais". "One of my comrades was killed instantly — a direct hit from the drone. So was my fighter: mortar shrapnel wounded him, and then he was finished off with an FPV drone."

The other fighters took cover in "Ais" trench, which exposed their position to the enemy. About 15 minutes later, an FPV drone struck the dugout, causing a fire. Then mortar and artillery shelling began. The defenders spent about three hours in the smoke-filled, burning trench, after which they tried to leave their position. As a result, they suffered severe burns to their limbs.









However, the Russians are still attacking the centre of Stepnohirsk. "Mongol" does not expect peace talks to yield quick results. He said that his fighters will continue to fight as long as the Russians remain on Ukrainian territory: "Only the destruction of human resources will reduce the enemy's combat potential. Without human resources, no tank or drone can move. Our task, first and foremost, is to kill Russians."