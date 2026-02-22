One woman was killed and another injured as result of Russian strike on Novomykolaivka in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Today, 22 February, Russian troops struck the Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

The Russians struck Novomykolaivka with KABs.

The attack damaged private homes.

Victims of the strikes

Unfortunately, a 45-year-old woman was killed. A 48-year-old woman was injured.



The injured woman is receiving all necessary medical care.