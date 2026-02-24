Fighters of Hart Brigade repel enemy advance at border and eliminate 28 ruscists. VIDEO
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Hart border brigade stopped small infantry groups of occupiers who were trying to advance on the Ukrainian border.
According to Censor.NET, the ruscists, supported by drones, artillery and aircraft, tried from different directions to seize the positions of Defense Forces fighters, but in vain.
The Hart fighters detected and thwarted the enemy's plans even before the attack began.
"Border guards’ drones, reconnaissance, FPV and heavy bomber drones are constantly hunting the enemy, making its advance impossible," the soldiers noted under the published video.
In particular, during the enemy’s latest attempt, 28 ruscists were eliminated and another 22 wounded.
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