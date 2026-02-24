Footage showing the results of a Ukrainian FPV drone hit on an enemy truck has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, a ruscist whines that a strike drone of the Defense Forces hit their vehicle while it was in motion

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The video also shows at least 4 eliminated occupiers, one of whom has his head blown off.

"Here they are, the KIA, f#ck, there are WIA, f#ck. Second company, f#ck," laments one of the Russian servicemen during the filming.

Watch more: Drones of Phoenix unit destroyed ruscists’ BM-21 Grad in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with unstable psyches!

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Pilots of 11th NGU Brigade carried out 415 strikes in week in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. VIDEO