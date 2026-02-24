Drones of Phoenix unit destroyed ruscists’ BM-21 Grad in Lyman direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Phoenix unit destroyed an enemy BM-21 Grad in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, pilots detected and delivered devastating drone strikes on the occupiers' equipment during combat sorties.

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The defenders also struck Russian assault troops, burned the positions of enemy UAV operators and destroyed the adversary’s armored vehicles.

The video was published on the unit's Telegram channel.

Read more: "Uragan" MLRS, "Buk-M1" air defence missile system and number of areas where Russian troops are concentrated have been hit, - General Staff (updated)

Watch more: Occupier films successful attack by Ukrainian drone: "We didn’t make it, f#ck. They hit us. Here they are - the 200s, there are 300s.". VIDEO 18+