Dorogobuzh nitrogen fertiliser plant attacked in Smolensk region: fire rages. VIDEO+PHOTO

In the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation, strike drones attacked the Dorogobuzh nitrogen fertiliser plant.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA's OSINT analysis.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

According to ASTRA's analysis, a fire was recorded at the Dorogobuzh plant. Photos from the scene of the attack, published by the Supernova+ channel, were taken from a road approximately 1.3 km away.







See also: UAVs attacked Smolensk, Russia. VIDEO

The enterprise was already attacked in December 2025.

Key chemical enterprise in the Smolensk region

Dorogobuzh PJSC is a large industrial enterprise in the chemical industry in the Smolensk region. It specialises in the production of nitrogen fertilisers and chemical products.

The plant's products include ammonium nitrate, the components of which can be used industrially in both the civil and military sectors.

Read more: Lithuania to increase its contributions to PURL and Ukraine to share its experience in combating "Shaheds"