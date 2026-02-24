Lithuania to increase its contributions to PURL and Ukraine to share its experience in combating "Shaheds"

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, following a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Robertas Kaunas, reported that Lithuania is ready to increase its contributions to the PURL program, while Ukraine, in turn, will share its experience in combating strike drones.

Fedorov wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

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Strengthening defense capabilities

"Productive meeting with Minister of Defense Robertas Kaunas. Main topics: drones, air defense, cooperation in the field of electronic warfare. Grateful to Lithuania for the support amounting to 0.25% of GDP and contributions to PURL. Ukraine is also ready to share its experience in combating 'Shaheds' to strengthen the defense of partners," the Minister of Defense noted.

Kaunas also reported on the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense through the PURL program.

"Lithuania, supporting Ukraine's air defense, will allocate an additional contribution to the 'Priority Ukraine Requirements List' (PURL) initiative, within which American-made weapons are supplied to Ukraine," the Lithuanian minister wrote on the social platform X.

Watch more: Our war plan has three goals: to close sky, stop enemy, and deprive Russia of money for war, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Denmark modernizes AFU training center

On Tuesday, February 24, Fedorov noted that Ukraine and Denmark are launching a joint project to modernize one of the AFU training centers. Denmark is investing approximately 33 million euros in training infrastructure, household and sanitary conditions, equipment, and drones for training. The project envisions a comprehensive update of the infrastructure of one of the AFU training centers. This will make it possible to increase the level of household comfort and safety for military personnel undergoing training at the center. "Our task for achieving the goals of the war is to transform the training system for Ukrainian military personnel. High-quality training means reduced losses and increased efficiency. Modernization of the training center is one of the first steps toward this," the Minister of Defense of Ukraine added.

Read more: Denmark invests €33 million in joint project to modernize AFU training center – Fedorov