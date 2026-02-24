Denmark invests €33 million in joint project to modernize AFU training center – Fedorov

Ukraine and Denmark are launching a joint project to modernize one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s training centers.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

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Denmark will finance the upgrade of infrastructure and equipment for military training.

As noted, Fedorov met with Denmark’s Minister of Defence, Troels Lund Poulsen.

"Today, together with Denmark and the Come Back Alive Foundation, we are launching an infrastructure project to modernize one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s training centers. Denmark is investing about €33 million in training infrastructure, living and sanitary conditions, equipment, and drones for training. The Come Back Alive Foundation, which systematically invests in the training and preparation of servicemembers, is the implementation partner," the statement reads.

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What does the project envisage?

The project envisages a comprehensive upgrade of the infrastructure of one of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s training centers. This will make it possible to improve the level of living comfort and safety for servicemembers undergoing training at the center.

"Our task in achieving the objectives of the war is to transform the system of training Ukrainian servicemembers. High-quality training means reducing losses and increasing effectiveness. The modernization of the training center is one of the first steps toward this," the minister added.

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