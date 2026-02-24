Our war plan has three goals: to close sky, stop enemy, and deprive Russia of money for war, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that, in parallel with diplomacy, they will strengthen defence in order to force the enemy to make peace.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

War plan

According to the minister, the war plan has three specific goals.

Close the sky

"Protecting civilians and infrastructure is a top priority. Our goal is to identify 100% of air threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones. The creation of a multi-level "small" air defence system and the scaling of interceptors has already begun.

Important organisational changes have begun. These are the first steps towards a systematic response to shaheds and the stable protection of our cities. When the sky is closed, the country functions," he stressed.

Read more: Fedorov: 60 billion out of 90 billion euros of EU loans to Ukraine will go towards defence needs

Stopping the enemy on land, at sea and in cyberspace

Fedorov noted that the front is holding thanks to the uncompromising heroism of Ukrainian soldiers.

"The enemy pays for every kilometre of Ukrainian land. In Donetsk region, there are 156 soldiers per square kilometre. Our target is more than 200 occupiers killed per km². This is the level of losses at which advancement becomes impossible.

Our goal is to stop the enemy in every domain — on land, at sea, and in cyberspace. We know how to achieve this. There is a specific list of decisions and projects: from improving the procurement system and completing the corps reform to transforming the training and management system based on data," he added.

Read more: Ukraine’s partners to allocate nearly $38bn in military aid in 2026 – Fedorov following results of "Ramstein"

Depriving Russia of the economic resources to wage war

The minister said that the war continues because Russia has money.

"For missiles and drones. For contracts with soldiers. For propaganda. The source is oil. Russia sells it all over the world through the so-called shadow fleet. It is from this budget that the war is financed. If this channel is blocked, the resources for the war will be sharply reduced. What is needed: tougher sanctions, coordination with partners, a strategy to counter the shadow fleet, joint action with partners at sea.

To make russia's budget deficit the largest in history. We are already preparing this strategy. The same applies to the strategy to counter Russia in the cognitive domain," explained the head of the Ministry of Defence.

Watch more: Over 7,000 missions with UGVs carried out in January 2026 – Fedorov. VIDEO

How will the plan be implemented?

"First. Partnerships.

Win-win cooperation to achieve a record amount of international aid this year. For the purchase of drones, stable payments to the military, and the strengthening of air defence and other defence system needs.



Second. Technological advantage.

Be at least 10 steps ahead of the enemy in every technological cycle. Maintain leadership in the war of innovation.



Third. The mathematics of war.

Thanks to the eBal system through DELTA, we are already receiving high-quality data from the battlefield. The next step is to turn data into decisive power. See more. Think faster. Strike more accurately. Every decision should be based on high-quality data, not intuition," he outlined the vision of the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Countering ballistics: Ukraine offers joint projects to European countries, - Fedorov