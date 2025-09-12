UAVs attacked Smolensk, Russia. VIDEO

Russia reported a drone attack on Smolensk on the night of 12 September.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Thus, explosions were heard in Smolensk, and eyewitnesses published footage of explosions and fires.

Read more: Main oil pipeline system disabled in Penza, Russia, - media

The governor of the Smolensk region of Russia, Vasily Anokhin, also reported the UAV attack.

"At this time, the air defence systems of the Russian Ministry of Defence are working to repel the air attack of the AFU," he wrote.

Read more: Oil depot was on fire after UAV attack in Belgorod region of Russia

A drone alert has been declared in the region.

Read more: Facilities of Ilsk Oil Refinery, line production station in Bryansk region and enemy’s locations in Kursk region are damaged, - General Staff

In addition, the video shows eyewitnesses claiming that drones attacked the facilities of the "Lukoil" oil company.