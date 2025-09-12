UAVs attacked Smolensk, Russia. VIDEO
Russia reported a drone attack on Smolensk on the night of 12 September.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
Thus, explosions were heard in Smolensk, and eyewitnesses published footage of explosions and fires.
The governor of the Smolensk region of Russia, Vasily Anokhin, also reported the UAV attack.
"At this time, the air defence systems of the Russian Ministry of Defence are working to repel the air attack of the AFU," he wrote.
A drone alert has been declared in the region.
In addition, the video shows eyewitnesses claiming that drones attacked the facilities of the "Lukoil" oil company.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password