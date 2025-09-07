Facilities of Ilsk Oil Refinery, line production station in Bryansk region and enemy’s locations in Kursk region are damaged, - General Staff

Photo: Генштаб

On the night of September 7, units of the missile forces, artillery, and unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the linear production dispatch station (LPDS) "8-N" in the vicinity of the village of Naitopovichi in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, LVDS "8-N" is part of the "Staloy Kon" main oil pipeline complex, which has a pumping capacity of 10.5 million tons. The facility is of strategic importance for ensuring the transportation of petroleum products for the Russian occupation army. Numerous hits were recorded, followed by a fire in the area of the pumping station and tank farm.

"In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a fire strike on the facilities of the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This oil refinery processes 6.42 million tons of oil annually and is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces. Explosions and a fire were reported in the area of the facility. The results of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff said.

In addition, successful strikes have been confirmed on the locations of occupying personnel and logistics depots of Russian military units in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

The defense forces are taking measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.