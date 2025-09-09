Main oil pipeline system disabled in Penza, Russia, - media

On 8 September, a series of explosions rocked the Russian city of Penza. It has been reported that two more gas pipelines have been put out of action.

This was reported by LIGA.net, citing a source in military intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

The source noted that the only system of main oil pipelines was disabled after at least four explosions in the Zheleznodorozhny district of Penza, which occurred at around 4 a.m.

Two pipes of the main gas pipeline with a capacity of 2 million barrels per day ceased to function. Two more pipes of the regional gas pipeline were damaged at the same location.

Read more: Oil depot was on fire after UAV attack in Belgorod region of Russia

A few hours after the explosions, local media reported on "planned exercises" at oil and gas facilities in cooperation with emergency and special services. Local channels urged people to remain calm and not to react to information about the explosions.

The Russians tried to hide the real causes of the incident.

It is known that both affected gas pipelines supplied military facilities of the Russian Federation involved in full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Facilities of Ilsk Oil Refinery, line production station in Bryansk region and enemy’s locations in Kursk region are damaged, - General Staff