Oil depot was on fire after UAV attack in Belgorod region of Russia

An oil depot was on fire in Belgorod. What is known?

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Prior to this, the authorities reported an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was announced by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to Censor.NET.

"The fire at the oil depot in the village of Prokhorovka has been completely extinguished. There are no casualties. The attack caused damage to the tanks," he said.

According to the governor, fire trains were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The occupying country's Ministry of Defence reported that air defence forces had allegedly intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, including seven over the Belgorod region.

