Destruction of Russian S-300 SAM in Belgorod region by M142 "HIMARS" missiles. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian S-300 SAM in Belgorod region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of the Defence Forces was posted on social media.
"M142 HIMARS missiles are covering the Russian S-300 SAM battery of the Russian Armed Forces in the Belgorod region. At the same time, the Russian 'Nebo-M' radar and the neighbouring 5H66M 'Big Bird' radar were hit there," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password