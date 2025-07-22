Destruction of Russian S-300 SAM in Belgorod region by M142 "HIMARS" missiles. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian S-300 SAM in Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of the Defence Forces was posted on social media.

"M142 HIMARS missiles are covering the Russian S-300 SAM battery of the Russian Armed Forces in the Belgorod region. At the same time, the Russian 'Nebo-M' radar and the neighbouring 5H66M 'Big Bird' radar were hit there," the commentary to the video reads.

