US urged Ukraine to refrain from strikes on Novorossiysk, - Stefanishyna

The White House warned Ukraine that its strikes on the Russian port of Novorossiysk allegedly affected American economic interests.

This was reported by Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna, according to Censor.NET, citing CNN.

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Details

According to her, the US said that Ukrainian strikes on Novorossiysk "affected some American investments made through Kazakhstan."

"And we heard from the State Department that we should refrain from, you know, attacks on American interests," Stefanyishyna said.

The ambassador said she had received a "demarche" from the US State Department regarding this situation.

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At the same time, the diplomat noted that the United States did not suggest that Ukraine refrain from attacking Russian military and energy infrastructure in general.

"This was due to the fact that American economic interests there had suffered. We took note of this," she added.

According to Stefanishyna, the State Department's message states that the US currently does not have the same economic interests in Ukraine as it does in Kazakhstan.

"I was very, very disappointed that in 35 years of Ukraine's independence, with so many opportunities, we never reached a situation where we could do the same," she explained.

Pressure on Russia

The ambassador called on US lawmakers to pass a bill strengthening sanctions against Russia, as delaying its adoption is seen as a victory for Moscow.

"If we can impose more sanctions and exert more pressure on Russia, it will not be able to walk away from the negotiations," she concluded.

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