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SSU drones attacked Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan, - sources. VIDEO
On the night of 23 February, SSU drones attacked the Kaleykino oil pumping station in Tatarstan, which is an important hub for the transportation of Russian oil.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing sources.
Details
The Kaleykino station is located near the city of Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan).
It receives oil from Western Siberia and the Volga region and blends it before export.
The facility is a key hub for supplying raw materials to the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Six explosions were heard at the station, followed by a large-scale fire - oil tanks are burning.
The distance from the Ukrainian border to the pumping station is over 1,200 km.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Russian social media reported an attack on the Kaleykino oil pumping station.
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