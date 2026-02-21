US and Russia have same demand for Ukraine to end war – to leave Donbas, - Zelenskyy

The United States and Russia are pressuring Ukraine to withdraw its forces from Donbas as part of any agreement to end the war.

Thiswas stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, according to Censor.NET.

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Pressure on Ukraine over territories

"It cannot be said that we are losing the war. Honestly, we are definitely not losing, that's for sure. The question is whether we will win. That is the question – but it is a very expensive question," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, both Washington and Moscow are pressuring Kyiv to give the Donbas to the Kremlin as part of any agreement to end the four-year war.

"Both the Americans and the Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, then leave Donbas," says Zelenskyy.

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"The Russians were unable to drive the Ukrainians into bunkers"

In addition, the head of state said that he no longer lives in a bunker during the war.

"The main thing, in my opinion, is that the Russians cannot drive us into a bunker," Zelenskyy believes.

At the same time, he said that those Russians who walk the streets of Moscow today are in a real bunker.

"This should distinguish us from them. Even if they are walking the streets of Moscow today, believe me, they are in a real bunker," Zelenskyy added.

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