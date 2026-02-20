No one wants elections during war. Everyone fears their destabilising impact – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will be able to hold nationwide elections only after the end of the war. He believes that Russia is insisting on quick elections because it wants to remove him from power.

He said this in an interview with AFP, Censor.NET reports.

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On elections

He recalled that, in addition to demands for territorial concessions, the United States and Russia are pressing Ukraine to hold presidential elections as part of their broader plan to conclude a peace agreement.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will be able to hold elections only after the end of Russia’s war and again mentioned the Kremlin’s desire to remove him from office:

"Let’s be honest — the Russians simply want to replace me… No one wants elections during the war. Everyone fears their destabilising impact."

Read more: Zelenskyy is ready to initiate elections if there is two-month ceasefire

Security guarantees for elections

Throughout the invasion, the Ukrainian leader has rejected the possibility of holding elections, given that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave the country due to hostilities or are living in occupied territories.

Zelenskyy outlined obstacles to holding any elections amid ongoing fighting, particularly in cities being bombed by Russia. He also said he has not yet decided whether he will run in future elections.

According to him, elections in Ukraine can take place only if its allies provide reliable security guarantees to deter Russian attacks.

In addition, Kyiv wants European troops, planned to be deployed in Ukraine in the event of a cessation of hostilities, to be stationed closer to the front line.

"We would like to see the contingent closer to the front line. Of course, no one wants to stand on the first line, and of course, Ukrainians would like our partners to stand together with us on the front line," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: 90% of Ukrainians oppose holding elections during war