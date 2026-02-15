Zelenskyy: 90% of Ukrainians oppose holding elections during war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that elections may be held in the event of a short-term ceasefire.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with the head of state published in Politico.

According to the Ukrainian president, elections can take place if there is a ceasefire for two to three months. He stressed that security is the primary condition.

Conditions for holding elections

The president stressed that changes to the legislation are necessary to organize the elections. The relevant decision must be adopted by parliament.

He expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would be able to quickly make the necessary changes. At the same time, the security factor remains key.

Zelenskyy noted that holding elections during the active phase of the war is difficult. This is especially true for military personnel and citizens abroad.

Read more: Holding elections in May is extremely unlikely, - Venislavskyi

The position of society

According to the president, most Ukrainians do not support elections during the war. He stated that 90% of citizens oppose such a move.

"If anyone is interested in what Ukrainians think, 90% are against it because they understand that it is terrible to hold elections now, during the war, under shelling. It is terrible how our soldiers who defend us will vote. They have to vote. We have to listen to them. It's awful that 8 million people abroad will vote, but they have to elect a president, parliament, and local authorities," Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that the participation of military personnel and citizens outside the country is essential. Without creating the right conditions, this is difficult to achieve.

He concluded that the issue of elections directly depends on the security situation. Final decisions will be made taking into account the position of society.