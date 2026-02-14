Holding elections in May is extremely unlikely, - Venislavskyi

It is unrealistic to hold presidential elections in Ukraine before May this year, despite expectations from the US.

This was reported by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense, and intelligence, and a deputy of the Servant of the People faction, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Will there be elections in May?

I consider the possibility of holding elections in May to be extremely unlikely. This is because, as of today, there is no law or even a draft law that has been finalized by the working group and could be considered by parliament regarding the specifics of holding such elections. If it does appear, it will definitely not be before March," said Venislavsky.

According to him, there are parliamentary procedures for considering the bill, and this will take several more weeks. Accordingly, if it does not come into force in mid-March or late March, then at least 90 days are needed to hold elections.

"That is, it is extremely unlikely that this will happen in May, given all the procedures that must be followed," the MP concluded.

Read more: Voter register lists 34 million people – CEC

Holding elections simultaneously with a referendum

At the same time, Venislavsky considers it possible to hold presidential elections simultaneously with a referendum if certain legislative changes are introduced.

"If we evaluate Ukraine's law on nationwide referendums, the Electoral Code also prohibits holding elections and referendums at the same time because of certain risks and so on. But from a legal point of view, if there is political agreement among all forces in parliament to change these rules, then in principle it is possible to change both the Electoral Code and the law on referendums," he said.

According to the MP, this is not a very long procedure. It can be done within a month.

"And then, hypothetically, it would be possible to hold both elections and a referendum. But I would like to emphasize once again that a referendum appointed by the Verkhovna Rada can only decide on changes to the territory of Ukraine under Article 73 of the Constitution of Ukraine," he added.

Read on Censor.NET: The idea of holding elections during the war belongs to the Russians because they "want to get rid of me," says Zelenskyy

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