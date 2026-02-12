Voter register lists 34 million people – CEC

The State Register of Voters currently lists 34 million people, down from 39 million in 2019. The Central Election Commission (CEC) explained the change by the lack of data from occupied territories and problems with data exchange.

Censor.NET reported this, citing hromadske.

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First Deputy Chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Serhii Dubovyk said this during a meeting of a working group preparing legislative proposals on the specifics of holding elections under the special period.

Situation with voters from the occupied territories

He noted that out of these 34 million voters, 1.4 million people do not have a voting address, meaning their actual place of residence.

Dubovyk also pointed out that there is currently no data exchange with the temporarily occupied territories, and the register has no information on people’s deaths.

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As an example, he said that 42,000 voters in the occupied territories are over 100 years old, and more than 1,000 voters are over 115.

What IDPs need to do

The deputy chair of the Central Election Commission also clarified that internally displaced persons need to provide data on a temporary change of their voting location.

He stressed that the decisions needed for this have already been agreed in the draft law on amendments to the State Register of Voters.

Now all that remains is, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, to "set up the information exchange protocol" and inform people about the electoral process.

Meanwhile, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko cited statistics from the previous elections held in 2019. At the time, he said, the voter register listed about 39 million people, including 5 million internally displaced persons.

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