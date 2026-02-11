This is first time I have heard about plans to announce elections and referendum on 24 February, - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refuted information published by the American newspaper Financial Times that he plans to announce elections and a referendum on a peace agreement on 24 February.
He said this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.
Zelenskyy has no intention of announcing elections on 24 February
According to the head of state, he has only heard about this information twice from the media.
At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the issue of elections is being raised by partners, and Ukraine is ready for them on condition of a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.
The head of state stressed that this date has exceptional symbolic significance:
"This is a very significant date. Four years of war. This is a large number of people who defended our country and gave their lives. Every day since 24 February, they have been defending their country. I could never do what you are asking."
Elections and the US position
"Ukraine is ready for any referendum or election schedule, but security is needed," he said.
According to the head of state, this is Ukraine's clear position, which was conveyed by the Ukrainian delegation.
Regarding the fact that the US allegedly threatens to refuse to provide such guarantees, the president says that this is not true. Washington, he said, although it raises the issue of elections, does not link them to security guarantees.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will only move to elections once it receives security guarantees and a ceasefire. The US is also not threatening Ukraine with refusing security guarantees if there are no elections.
What preceded it
- We would like to remind you that the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on 24 February, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
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