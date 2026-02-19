Zelenskyy is ready to initiate elections if there is two-month ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared his readiness to hold elections, but only on condition of a two-month ceasefire.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with Piers Morgan, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The president believes that partners should answer the question: what do they want?

"Do they really want elections, or do they just want to replace me? I believe that the Russians want to replace me. And to do this, they used what you mentioned earlier: physical elimination or other measures. But there is also a very... how should I put it... civilized way. Yes, the civilized way is elections," the head of state explained.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that it is impossible to influence people of another nation.

"They must choose for themselves with whom they want to live. However, I said that I would never reject any proposals from the Americans if they could bring us peace.

So, if we can agree on a two-month ceasefire for the elections, I will do everything possible to talk to parliament and convince them to take a step that they do not currently support," he said.

Also, according to him, people do not support holding elections during the war—because even with a two-month truce, it is still a war.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi wants to become Zelenskyy’s main competitor in elections. It’s disgusting - "Servant of People" Bohutska

What preceded it?

Also, remind that the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In turn, Zelenskyy stated that he was hearing about plans to announce elections and a referendum on February 24 for the first time.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine may declare a truce for Russians in order to hold elections in Russia. To hold presidential elections in Ukraine, at least a two-month truce is needed.

Read more: Zelenskyy on running in presidential election in case of ceasefire: It will depend on people