Zaluzhnyi wants to become Zelenskyy’s main competitor in elections. It’s disgusting - "Servant of People" Bohutska

"Servant of the People" MP Yelyzaveta Bohutska is convinced that the interview of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain and former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the Associated Press marks the start of his election campaign.

She wrote about this on the Facebook social network, Censor.NET reports.

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What did the MP state?

Bohutska believes that Zaluzhnyi has already formed a team and is preparing to become the main political competitor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in future elections.

"Valerii Fedorovych's latest interview is about the intention to run in the elections and become Zelenskyy's main competitor. Let him say it’s not so and that he has no political ambitions... But it is so. And there are ambitions, and I think there is already a team. The first number will be General Kryvonos, who hates Zelenskyy from Europe. Naiev, Zabrodskyi... The top ten—former military personnel... How disgusting this whole story is. I don't know how he could be a far-sighted iron general if every step he’s taken since working as ambassador to Britain has been continuous goals into his own net. At best—hitting the post," the parliamentarian writes.

Additionally, Bohutska criticized Zaluzhnyi's supporters.

"What do you think the 'porokhobots' would scream if the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, instead of arranging weapon deliveries to Ukraine, instead of the humiliations and persuasions of our 'partners,' wrote a three-volume set of his memoirs and views during the war? Or if at this time, along with heavy literary work, he defended a dissertation under Pidrakhui on the topic of philosophy? Or suddenly filed for disability. Just in case. Imagine Zelenskyy saying during a bloody war with Muscovy that the Russian military school is the best in the world, and he still admires Valerii Gerasimov's books. 'Wow-wow-wow! Studying at the academy under the General Staff of the RF is the dream of my whole life!' He would be torn to pieces. By those same 'patriots' who adore General Zaluzhnyi for all this. Yes. For a dissertation under the one who ensured Yanukovych's 'victory.' For clumsy self-promoting books. For inexplicable disability, for numerous selfies with God knows whom, languid photos with a dog, in leggings, or in shiny pipe-trousers; in the gym... 'The struggle continues'... Tfu! The difference is only in the last name. If it's Zelenskyy—it's treason. Zaluzhnyi—victory," the MP wrote.

In the quotes, the MP's spelling and punctuation are preserved.

As a reminder, in an interview with the Associated Press news agency, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain and former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated that he would refrain from public discussions regarding his political career until the end of martial law in the country.

Read more: In September 2022, SSU attempted to conduct searches at Zaluzhnyi’s command post, - AP

Zaluzhnyi's interview with the Associated Press

As a reminder, the former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, gave an interview to the Associated Press, in which he spoke for the first time about the SSU search at the command post in 2022, political ambitions, and disagreements with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, specifically regarding the counteroffensive.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the 2023 counteroffensive failed because Zelenskyy and officials did not allocate resources.

Read more: Zelenskyy on running in presidential election in case of ceasefire: It will depend on people