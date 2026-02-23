Drone attacked Tatarstan: "Kaleykino" oil pumping station was hit. PHOTO

On the night of 23 February, the "Kaleykino" oil pumping station, a key node of the "Druzhba" export oil pipeline, was attacked in Tatarstan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Local residents initially reported a powerful UAV strike, followed by a fire.

Official representatives of the Russian authorities and "Transneft" have not commented on the incident.

What is known about the station?

The "Kaleykino" pumping station is one of the key oil pumping stations in the Russian Federation's main pipeline system. It is part of the "Transneft" system.

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It is an important element of the pipeline system through which oil from the fields of Tatarstan and neighbouring regions is transported to main destinations, including the central regions of the Russian Federation and for export.

The station performs the following functions:

maintaining the necessary pressure in the pipeline;

pumping oil between sections of the main pipeline;

technological control of flow parameters.

Almetyevsk is the centre of oil production in Tatarstan. Tatneft's large production facilities are located in the immediate vicinity.

The "Kaleykino" pumping station acts as a distribution and transit hub, ensuring the stability of raw material supplies.

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Facilities of this type are considered critical infrastructure and are under heavy guard.

The Almetyevsk area is considered one of the key launch hubs of "Druzhba".

Through local stations (including infrastructure around Kaleykino), oil from Tatarstan and neighbouring regions enters the main pipeline, which then passes through the Samara region and heads west towards Belarus and further to the countries of Eastern and Central Europe.

Consequences of the attack













