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News Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
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Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump (updated)

Zelenskyy, Trump

President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Donald Trump.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump and Zelenskyy talk 

President Trump is holding a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy," the journalist wrote.

No further details are available at this time.

Update

Later, Presidential Communications Adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that Zelenskyy had held a conversation with Trump.

"We have already completed the conversation," he was quoted as saying by Ukrinform.

  • Earlier, it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump, in his annual address to the nation, stated that he would make efforts to put an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump for second time in two days: "Conversation was very productive"

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9101) Donald Trump (2971)
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