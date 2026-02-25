Trump on war in Ukraine: I will strive for peace
In his annual address to the nation on the state of affairs in the country, US President Donald Trump briefly touched on the topic of the war between Russia and Ukraine..
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
Losses in the war
Traditionally announcing eight settled wars, Trump said: "We are doing everything we can to end the ninth war - the killings and carnage between Russia and Ukraine, where 25,000 soldiers die every month."
"Think about it: 25,000 soldiers are dying every month," he repeated, adding that "this war would never have happened" if he had been president.
Trump's promises
"As president, I will strive for peace wherever I can," he promised.
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