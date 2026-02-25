Some of dictator Vladimir Putin's most powerful tools are being transported through British waters. Every month, oil tankers belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet" pass through the English Channel, despite Western sanctions.

According to Censor.NET, dozens of these ships are transporting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of oil, for which Russia is subsequently waging war against Ukraine, writes Sky News.

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It is possible that the situation could escalate into a "militarized confrontation at sea," warns security expert Professor Michael Clarke.

Analysts estimate that the total "shadow fleet" consists of 800 tankers, which currently carry out more than 60% of Russian oil transportation operations. China and India have become its main buyers since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense notes that it has already requested insurance documents for 600 vessels. They added that London's priority is to deter, disrupt, and degrade Russia's "shadow fleet." However, tankers are still freely passing through the English Channel.

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