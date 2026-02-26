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Russia is trying to "play games" with Trump and delay negotiations, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia is trying to "play games" with Trump and slow down US efforts to end the war.
According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with Fox News.
What is known?
He refuted President Trump's suggestion that Ukraine was hindering the peace process.
"We have always supported peace. When you are at home, in your house, on your territory, in your city, of course, you want to stop it," Zelenskyy explained.
Instead, the head of state accused Russia of trying to drag out negotiations in order to avoid concessions.
"They are trying to play games with the President of the United States. He (Putin. - Ed.) needs to postpone any negotiations," the president stressed.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that on February 25, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump.
- The conversation took place with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- The parties discussed peace negotiations.
- According to Axios, Trump told Zelenskyy that he wanted to end the war within a month.
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