Russia is trying to "play games" with Trump and delay negotiations, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia is trying to "play games" with Trump and slow down US efforts to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

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What is known?

He refuted President Trump's suggestion that Ukraine was hindering the peace process.

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"We have always supported peace. When you are at home, in your house, on your territory, in your city, of course, you want to stop it," Zelenskyy explained.

Instead, the head of state accused Russia of trying to drag out negotiations in order to avoid concessions.

"They are trying to play games with the President of the United States. He (Putin. - Ed.) needs to postpone any negotiations," the president stressed.

Read more: "Zelenskyy profits from war and is its chief beneficiary," Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson Mendel says

What preceded it?