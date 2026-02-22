Summit between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place in three weeks. Trump may join, - Witkoff

A personal meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place within the next three weeks. It is also possible that Donald Trump may join the negotiations.

This was stated by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff in an interview with Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

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Summit in three weeks: what the American side is proposing

According to him, the current confrontation is a "senseless war" in which the parties are focused on territorial disputes and cannot reach an agreement on this issue.

"Jared (Kushner. - Ed.) and I hope that the proposals we have put on the table will bring the parties together in the next three weeks and possibly lead to a summit between Zelenskyy and Putin. Perhaps it will be a trilateral meeting with the participation of the president (Trump. - Ed.). We'll see," said the US leader's special representative.

Read more: No one wants elections during war. Everyone fears their destabilising impact – Zelenskyy

Eight meetings with Putin and Trump's position on negotiations

At the same time, Witkoff stressed that Trump does not consider it expedient to hold a meeting if he does not see any real prospect of a result.

"He has a unique ability to do that. I hope you will hear good news in the coming weeks," he stressed.

The special representative also said that he had been criticised for his regular contacts with Kremlin dictator Putin. In response, he explained that in order to reach agreements, it is necessary to deeply understand the position of the other side, which is why he held eight meetings with Putin.