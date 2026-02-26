Zelenskyy on Day of Resistance to Occupation of Crimea: World has actually turned blind eye to this

On the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the aggressor should not receive any reward for the war.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"When we say that the aggressor should not receive any reward for the war in order for peace to be truly lasting, everyone must understand: these are not just words. Unfortunately, the world already had the opportunity to test this 12 years ago. Russia's war against Ukraine began with the occupation of our Crimea, and the world effectively turned a blind eye to it. The leaders at the time were not interested in the rallies and resistance in Crimea or Ukraine's feelings in general. The world advised Ukraine to remain silent. That is why Putin believed that he could afford a much bigger war and tougher confrontation with the West," the president stressed.

Zelenskyy noted that on February 26, the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea, Ukraine remembers this global lesson.

"We honor those who did not remain silent and did not give in to Russian aggression. And we insist that the aggressor's responsibility for the war is one of the guarantees of security, one of the strongest prerequisites for lasting peace.



I would like to thank everyone in the world who supports us in this, who participates in the work of our Crimean Platform and other international formats that remind the world about Crimea and the significance of its occupation by Russia. I would like to thank everyone who helps Ukraine resist Russian repression in Crimea, who helps us return people from captivity and prevent the occupation regime from strengthening its position. Russia's presence on our peninsula serves only war and nothing else. There must be peace, and therefore Crimea is Ukraine, and the world must recognize this fact unchangingly. Qırım evine qaytmalıdır! Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

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Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea

We remind you that February 26 is the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol in Ukraine.

This is a memorable date marking the anniversary of the rally held by Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Simferopol in support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and against the extraordinary session of the Crimean Supreme Council in 2014.

On February 26, 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing February 26 as the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol as an annual commemorative date in Ukraine.

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