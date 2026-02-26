Most of missiles were shot down today because partners sent some of missiles to air defense, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia launched 420 drones and 39 missiles of various types at Ukraine on the night of February 26.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

"There is destruction in eight regions: many private and multi-story buildings have been damaged. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured as a result of this attack, including children. Gas infrastructure in the Poltava region and power substations in the Kyiv and Dnipro regions were also hit. Rescue workers were operating in the Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions, and in the capital," he said.

According to the president, most of the missiles launched today were shot down thanks to the fact that partners promptly sent some of the missiles to the air defense forces, as agreed during the last Ramstein meeting.

"But, unfortunately, there were also hits. And that means we need to work even harder. The cold weather has not yet ended, and air defense missiles are needed every day while Russia is trying to destroy our energy sector. Thank you to everyone who understands this and is helping," he concluded.

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Shelling on February 26, 2026

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