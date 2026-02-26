Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of a trilateral summit between Ukraine, the US, and Russia. Moscow says that the meeting is only possible for "finalizing agreements."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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"As for the prospects of organizing a meeting between the Russian president and Zelenskyy, well, for now, let's just mention his statement from last week.

What Ukraine will never agree to, what it will not go along with, what it intends to do next, and so on.

There is no need to analyze them, just remember them and ask yourself: does it make sense at the highest level if the "Kyiv regime" continues to maintain this position," Peskov said.

He also added that he considers the issue of territories to be the most difficult.

"Well, judging by everything, yes, the issue of territory is the most difficult, and, of course, any serious meetings must be preceded by very meticulous work at the expert level. That's it. As for the "Kyiv regime," I think they are now making every effort not to find options for a peaceful settlement, but to find a way to get European money.

They need to get these hundreds of billions of euros by hook or by crook. That's what they're really working hard on. We don't see any seriousness in their approach to other issues yet," Peskov said.

What preceded it?

US Special Representative Steven Witkoff believes in a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which should cover, in particular, the issues of territories and security guarantees.