Territorial issues should only be resolved at meeting with Putin, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that issues regarding territories that cannot be agreed upon at the technical group level during peace talks must be resolved in a personal meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The head of state said this in an interview with German broadcaster ARD, according to Censor.NET.

Negotiations between countries on a ceasefire

According to Zelenskyy, the military part of the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia is constructive.

"Regarding the military part of the negotiations, thanks to the Americans, I consider the meeting to be constructive. They offered their participation in monitoring the ceasefire. And now we are at the stage where all parties to this triangular format have accepted it," he said.

He clarified that Ukraine and Russia would conduct monitoring on their part, while "the US would take the lead," adding that it would be desirable to involve European countries as well.

"It would be desirable for Europeans to join in, because they have the necessary technical means. That would definitely be useful. The Russians are still opposed to Europeans in all areas," Zelenskyy noted.

Questions regarding territories at a personal meeting

At the same time, according to him, the situation is more complicated in the political dimension of the negotiations.

"In short, it's a question of territory. This is unacceptable. We have different views," he stressed, adding that the Russians insist on their demands and "want Donbas."

"Our technical teams are trying to find compromise solutions proposed by the Americans, taking into account our views and respecting Ukraine. The Russians have their own position. Russia wants Donbas. Period. Although that's not necessarily the end of the story. Yes, the Russians want Donbas. But if you give them an inch, they'll take a mile. That's the Russian approach," Zelenskyy said.

He believes that the compromise must be acceptable to Ukrainian society and the military and accompanied by security guarantees.

"Logically, if the issue of territories cannot be resolved within the groups – and they have not resolved it yet – then it should be transferred to the level of a meeting with Putin. Such a meeting is the only way or the only chance to agree on territorial issues," added the head of state.

What preceded it?