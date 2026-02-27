Zelenskyy on territorial concessions: Russia does not win, and Ukraine does not lose in war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot regain its territories at this time, but Russia cannot win either.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The interviewer asked, "Can Ukraine win the war?"

It depends on what people mean when they say "victory." And in fact, it is very difficult to talk about territory. First, it is very difficult to return all the land today.

And that would be too many human lives lost... But the good thing is that Russia cannot do this on the battlefield either. That is why they are not winning, and we are not losing," the president explained.

Read more: Preparation for leaders’ summit to be key topic of next talks with Russia and US – Zelenskyy

Territorial concessions

The journalist also asked questions about Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.

"This is our territory, and it sounds incredibly strange why we should leave our land. If we leave this territory, as you said, for example, from Sloviansk, right now, at this very moment, 200,000 people who are there now will be occupied by the Russians.

Who said that these people are ready to become Russian citizens? If not, they will be killed or sent to the front or to prison. They have already done the same thing in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea," the head of state concluded.

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What preceded it?