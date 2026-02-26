Energy, reconstruction and investments in defence industry: Zelenskyy spoke with international business representatives. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with representatives of the international business community.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Support for the energy sector

It is noted that during the conversation, they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s energy resilience and preparations for the next winter.

"On 1 March, all our local authorities will present an energy development plan for next winter. It is important that we do as much work as possible during the six months we have before the start of the next heating season. The role of the private sector in this is key, and we are counting on joint projects," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine’s energy sector needs $90 billion to recover, - Shmyhal

Investments in Ukraine

Among the key issues are also broader opportunities for investment in Ukraine and the involvement of private business in reconstruction, in particular investment in the defence-industrial complex.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces energy protection strategy to be presented by March 1

"I would like to thank the representatives for their support of Ukraine during these years of full-scale Russian aggression. Even during the war, after such a winter, our country is alive. We are open to partnerships, joint projects, and investments that will support our people and our security. Thank you to everyone who invests in Ukraine's resilience," Zelensky added.