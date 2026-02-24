Ukraine’s energy sector needs $90 billion to recover, - Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said that more than $90 billion will be needed to restore and modernize Ukraine's energy sector over the next 10 years.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the government press service.

Shmyhal emphasized that almost 80% of the total amount needed—$71 billion—is required for the restoration and modernization of generating capacities.

Other needs are distributed as follows:

6.4 billion dollars - for the restoration of the heating system;

5.2 billion dollars - for the reconstruction of gas transportation infrastructure;

4.6 billion dollars - oil industry, including refining.

"According to RDNA5, $4.9 billion is needed just for the rapid recovery of the energy sector in 2026," Shmyhal emphasized.

Read more: RMAs must prepare regional energy resilience plans with clear implementation steps – Svyrydenko

New energy strategy

The Prime Minister also announced that Ukraine, together with the World Bank, is beginning work on an updated Energy Strategy.

The document should define a new vision for the sector's development and contain a detailed roadmap for the restoration and modernization of the energy system.

Fifth assessment of damage and needs

Work on the fifth assessment of damages and reconstruction needs in Ukraine began in November 2025. It covers the period from February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2025.

The assessment is conducted by the World Bank Group, the Government of Ukraine, the European Commission, the United Nations, and other international partners.