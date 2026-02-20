RMAs must prepare regional energy resilience plans with clear implementation steps – Svyrydenko

The government, together with the regions, is working on the systemic provision of the country’s energy resilience and preparations for the next heating season.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this following a meeting with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Energy, heads of regional military administrations (RMAs), and representatives of energy companies regarding the implementation of the Regional Energy Resilience Plan, Censor.NET reports.

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"We have no illusions — the enemy will continue to strike the energy sector even with the arrival of warmer weather. Therefore, we are already preparing clear resilience plans at the level of each region to ensure the uninterrupted operation of life-support systems and the readiness of communities for the next winter," she said.

What is it about?

Key elements of the Regional Energy Resilience Plan include:

Protection of critical infrastructure facilities. Development of distributed generation. Alternative power sources for critical infrastructure. Distributed heat generation.

Read more: Russia continues systemic strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: over 20,000 strike UAVs and 300 cruise missiles used – British intelligence

RMAs to prepare regional plans

Svyrydenko noted that following the meeting, she instructed the regional military administrations, together with the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance, Ukrenergo and other responsible bodies, to develop and submit regional energy resilience plans with clear implementation steps.

Each region must:

identify a list of critical infrastructure facilities requiring priority protection and autonomous power supply;

prepare a step-by-step plan with deadlines for implementation before the start of the heating season;

determine equipment and funding needs;

identify the necessary resources for implementing the Plan.

Read more: Additional autonomous power generators and diesel buses were sent to Odesa

According to the prime minister, the next task is to synchronise the regional plans with the state’s capabilities and ensure their timely implementation.