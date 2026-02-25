Zelenskyy announces energy protection strategy to be presented by March 1

Ukraine plans to prepare, by March 1, a strategy for the reconstruction and protection of the energy sector for the winter of 2027 with the participation of the European Union.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s evening video address.

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Energy security was discussed during a meeting with EU leadership. In particular, cooperation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa was addressed.

According to the President, the European Union will take an active part in restoring energy infrastructure and strengthening its protection.

"We discussed this in detail, and government officials are already preparing the relevant reconstruction and protection strategy for the next winter. The task is to present the details by March 1, and the strategy will be approved at the national level. So that priorities are clear for every community and every region," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also thanked partners for their support and noted that the European Union will assist in implementing future decisions.

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Winter 2027 preparation plan

The strategy is to define concrete steps to restore damaged energy facilities and strengthen their protection. The document will cover both technical solutions and financial support mechanisms.

After preparation, the government is expected to present the details of the plan, and its provisions will be approved at the state level.

The role of the European Union in energy reconstruction

The EU will join the modernization of energy infrastructure and the coordination of international assistance. The cooperation provides for investments in reconstruction as well as support for programs aimed at protecting critical facilities.

Ukrainian authorities stress that a clear strategy will allow communities and regions to prepare in advance for the 2027 heating season.

Additionally, the EU is also launching a platform to support regions bordering Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

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