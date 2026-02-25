$970 million already contributed by Norway to PURL programme – Zelenskyy

As of today, Norway is among the most active investors in the PURL programme, with its contribution amounting to $970 million.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking to the media alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Censor.NET reports.

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"With Norway, we have gone through different stages of this war — Russia’s war against Ukraine and against all of Europe — and we have done a great deal together in defence, diplomacy, the economy and the humanitarian sphere," Zelenskyy stressed.

PURL programme

According to him, Norway is among the most active investors in the PURL programme. "This programme enables us to purchase American weapons, primarily missiles for air defence. As of today, this amounts to $970 million specifically within the PURL framework," the president said.

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Military assistance

He emphasised that Ukraine highly values every military package provided by Norway: "It is precisely the long-term nature and predictability of Norway’s support, your annual financial support packages, that greatly assist in planning our defence and all our actions."

Read more: Contributions to PURL programme have already reached $584 million this year, - Zelenskyy

"I am grateful that after 24 February 2022, you made such a principled and strong choice not simply in favour of Ukraine and Ukrainians, but in favour of what Europe stands for: a community of nations that truly value human life and respect peace between independent nations. This is what Europe must remain — a genuine defender of life and the rights of people and nations," Zelenskyy added.

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What is known about the PURL programme?

PURL is an international programme (initiative) that coordinates the procurement of US-manufactured defence equipment for Ukraine using funds from partners, particularly NATO countries. It accelerates the delivery of critical weapons and supports Ukraine’s defence during the war.

The programme was launched in August 2025.

Within several months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion), and more than 20 countries had joined the project.

Ukrainian authorities believe the programme requires about $15 billion per year to fully cover needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including: