Contributions to PURL programme have already reached $584 million this year, - Zelenskyy

Several countries have already contributed to the PURL program this year, and contributions currently total $584 million.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

New contributions

"I am grateful to everyone who contributes to PURL. In 2026, we already have financial contributions from the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Iceland, and Latvia totaling $584 million," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he noted that the total requirement for PURL in 2026 is $15 billion. According to the president, this will help deprive Russia of its instrument of aerial terror.

"And we encourage everyone interested in security to join and expand their contributions to the PURL program," he added.

Russia continues its terror

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia continues its attempts to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and PURL remains a reliable mechanism for purchasing American air defense missiles, which are most effective against Russian ballistics. This gives Ukraine the opportunity to protect its power grid during the winter cold.

"I am grateful to every country that helps protect lives. We hope that the program will continue to work effectively—it really helps," the president added.

Read more: In September 2022, SSU attempted to conduct searches at Zaluzhnyi’s command post, - AP

What is known about the PURL program?

PURL is an international program (initiative) that coordinates the purchase of US-made defense equipment for Ukraine with funds from partners, especially NATO countries. It speeds up the delivery of important weapons and supports Ukraine's defense during the war.

The program began operating in August 2025.

In just a few months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion, with over 20 countries joining the project).

The Ukrainian government estimates that the program will require approximately $15 billion annually to fully cover its needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including: